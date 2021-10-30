Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Tottenham vs Manchester United was a clash between two teams littered with stars but very much under pressure.

And it was United’s superstars who did the job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a beauty, then set up Edinson Cavani to score a wonderful counter-attacking goal and late on Marcus Rashford finished things off to make it 3-0.

What a win for United, while Spurs are in a whole world of trouble under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Here’s everything you need on Tottenham vs Manchester United.

Live analysis, reaction, videos from Tottenham vs Manchester United! – By Joe Prince-Wright in north London

What a statement victory for Manchester United at Tottenham. Superstars stood tall for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he needed them most. As for Spurs, well, they are in a very tough moment under Nuno Espirito Santo as the negative stats, performances and atmosphere continues to build up. Click on the links above for all of the latest news.

What a statement victory for Manchester United at Tottenham. Superstars stood tall for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he needed them most. As for Spurs, well, they are in a very tough moment under Nuno Espirito Santo as the negative stats, performances and atmosphere continues to build up.

FULL TIME: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players celebrate with the away fans after the 3-0 win. Tottenham’s players and Nuno Espirito Santo booed off. Talking about contrasting emotions…

FULL TIME: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players celebrate with the away fans after the 3-0 win. Tottenham's players and Nuno Espirito Santo booed off. Talking about contrasting emotions…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets a heroes reception from the Manchester United fans here inside the stadium at Tottenham. Ole celebrates with the United fans after the final whistle and hugs Varane, McTominay and Shaw for a long time. As well as others.

“We want Levy out!” sing the Tottenham fans. It is getting ugly here. The atmosphere is toxic.

GOALLL! Substitute Marcus Rashford curls home a third. United flying. Tottenham shambolic.

15 minutes to go. United cruising. Tottenham struggling. Spurs fans really unhappy here at the stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo is subbed off and Marcus Rashford comes on. Ronaldo isn’t too happy about it. Why would he be? He’s having a heck of a time out there.

GOALLL! Sexy football from Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes won the ball, played in Ronaldo and he timed the pass to perfection for Cavani to dink home. That was pure class. Some fans in the home end were even applauding that. Goal and an assist for Ronaldo. Tottenham are done for.

Meanwhile in the away end, Man United’s fans serenade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “Ole’s at the Wheel!” they chant.

The atmosphere has turned here at Spurs. Home fans getting very restless. Now chanting for Dele Alli to come on. This is going to be a very tough situation for Nuno Espirito Santo to turn around.