Watford vs Southampton final score: Saints sting Hornets

Watford vs Southampton was a game the visitors dominated and Saints deservedly left Vicarage Road with three points.

Che Adams’ stunning strike in the first half was enough to secure the win, as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side had plenty of chances to win by a bigger margin.

Watford almost snatched a point late on but Claudio Ranieri’s side were second best throughout.

With their second win of the season Saints move on to 11 points and jump above Watford who have 10 points.

Watford vs Southampton final score, stats

Watford 0-1 Southampton

Goals scored: Adams 20′

Shots: Watford 10, Southampton 12

Shots on target: Watford 4, Southampton 1

Possession: Watford 38, Southampton 62

Three things we learned from Watford vs Southampton

1. Saints continue to miss chances: Hasenhuttl’s side should have won by two or three, at least, but their problem all season has been scoring goal. They were missing Armando Broja (who scored two in his last two games) to injury but the duo of Che Adams and Adam Armstrong linked up really well. Their play should have yielded plenty more goals. That is the next step for this young side: be more ruthless.

2. Clunky Watford now face huge test: Claudio Ranieri was delighted with their surprise win away at Everton last time out but this was a very bad result. Watford have Arsenal, Man United, Leicester, Chelsea and Man City in their next five games. They could be well in the relegation zone by the time mid-December rolls around. They were too scared to get on the ball, were booed off at half time and only had a couple of scoring chances. For a must-win game, this was poor.

3. Defensive improvements key for Southampton: The big difference for Saints this season is their defensive improvement. They have conceded 12 goals in their first 10 games and they are defending all over the pitch as a unit. They’ve got younger, quicker and their high-press is working really well. This is truly Hasenhuttl’s squad of players now and we are seeing his tactics work so well.

Man of the Match: Mohammed Salisu – The Ghanian center back continues to go from strength-to-strength and he stepped in so well to thwart Watford counters. Dominant.

Southampton started well and took the lead as Adams scored a beauty to make it 1-0. Armstrong found him in the box and the Scottish international controlled well and dinked home a superb finish.

After fine work from Josh King, Ismaila Sarr then beat Alex McCarthy but his effort hit the post and was cleared off the line by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Saints should have doubled their lead as Adams somehow nodded the ball into the ground and over the bar from close range, as Adam Armstrong did really well.

Armstrong then twice went close for Southampton, as the away side were dangerous.

The second half was very similar to the first, as Watford just couldn’t get going and Southampton looked the more cohesive unit.

Nathan Redmond saw his shot deflect just wide, and after a brilliant run Armstrong also saw his shot deflect off a defender and go wide as Saints pushed to seal the win late on.

Substitute Ashley Fletcher had a glorious chance to equalize as he turned in the box but Alex McCarthy pulled off a fine stop down low.

