Watford vs Southampton is a huge battle towards the bottom of the Premier League table on Saturday (start time 10am ET on Peacock Premium) as the Hornets and Saints do battle at Vicarage Road.

Claudio Ranieri’s Watford are flying high after their big 5-2 win at Everton last week, as a late surge of goals (including a hat trick from Josh King) led them to an unexpected victory. With a tough stretch of games after this clash against the Saints, there’s no doubt that Ranieri will earmark this as ‘must win’ if they’re going to stay away from relegation table. After being hammered by Liverpool, the win at Everton was just what Ranieri needed to build belief in his tactics.

Southampton have eight points on the board and sit in 16th, two points and two places behind Watford in the table. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side beat Leeds and drew with Burnley in their last two games and they were a little disappointed with the result in the latter. In midweek a much-changed Southampton pushed Chelsea all the way in the League Cup last 16 as they put in a spirited display but lost on penalty kicks. Hasenhuttl’s boys have a favorable run of games coming up with Watford, Aston Villa and Norwich City in their next three. They have to kick on after a good start to the season which didn’t yield a lot of points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Southampton.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

Striker Emmanuel Dennis is suspended after picking up five yellow cards, while Peter Etebo and Christian Kabasele remain out injured. Danny Rose has a knock, while Kiko Femenia and Francisco Sierralta are battling to be fit.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

James Ward-Prowse is available after serving his three-match ban for being sent off at Chelsea in early October. However, man of the moment Armando Broja is missing after picking up an ankle injury after he scored his second goal in as many PL starts. Jack Stephens remains out with a knee injury, while Moi Elyounoussi should be fit after having hand surgery earlier in the week.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Watford are the underdogs at +210 to win, while Southampton are slight favorites at +130. The draw is +230.

Prediction

This will likely be too tight to call, but I expect goals galore. Watford and Southampton are much better going forward than they are defensively and that should lead to an entertaining clash as both teams will earmark this as a game they should win. Neither will be happy with a point, but that’s what I think they will get. Watford 2-2 Southampton.

How to watch Watford vs Southampton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

