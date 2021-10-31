Out of absolutely nothing Cristiano Ronaldo put Manchester United 1-0 up at Tottenham. And it was a thing of beauty.
When United needed their old new talisman most, he delivered a moment of magic.
Ronaldo, 36, is the man for the big occasion and this was his 7th goal in 10 appearances in all competitions since returning to United.
He put United ahead in north London with a sensational volley, as Bruno Fernandes found him with an inch-perfect pass.
Ronaldo peeled off the back post and volleyed home across goal with a simply majestic finish.
The Man United fans in the away end went wild as they sang “Viva Ronaldo” and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer punched the air in delight.
Check out this Cristiano Ronaldo volley, which was pure class.
