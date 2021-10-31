Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham United made it three straight Premier League victories with a 4-1 hammering away to Aston Villa, leaving manager David Moyes and vice-captain Declan Rice “over the moon” and “thrilled” to be 4th in the table after 10 games.

[ MORE: Liverpool vs Brighton recap, highlights ]

Below is live reaction from Anfield following Aston Villa vs West Ham, as the Hammers showed yet again that they’re legitimate Premier League top-four contenders…

West Ham manager David Moyes, on his satisfaction following an undeniably fantastic result…

“I’m thrilled with the result. The performance perhaps could have been better. I’m more interested in performances. We did enough today but I think the performance can be better. What the players have done so far has been fantastic. We have to keep it going.”

David Moyes, on the game’s two potential red cards…

“I’ve not seen either incident [Ezri Konsa red card and Pablo Fornals challenge]. The red card obviously had a big impact on the game. Overall I thought we had long periods of good control without making the most of it.”

David Moyes, on the challenge immediately ahead of West Ham…

“It’s been a great week. But you know what happens in football. It can turn around and bite you. We have another game on Thursday. I don’t want West Ham to become that flaky inconsistent team a lot of people remember them as.”

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, on why the current squad is thriving at the moment…

“It’s a special group at the minute, a special environment. We wake up looking forward to training. Every game, we’ve been in it until the end. It’s a special place to play. We’re over the moon.

“I can definitely add [goals] to my game, I have four this season. It doesn’t get better than the feeling of scoring a goal. I really love playing away, you are in someone else’s stadium and get the away fans.

“We won 4-1 but we were so sloppy in the second half. We gave the ball away so much. The manager won’t be happy. There were times we could have countered and gave it away.”

Declan Rice, on whether or not West Ham can “do it again”…

“We are joint-third. The big question people asked before the season was whether we could do it again. We’ve found out we can. But still a lot more games to go. This is the level, the standard. We can’t drop if we want to be a big team.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS