Norwich City sit rock bottom of the Premier League table with no wins and two points from their first 10 games of the season.

They lost 2-1 at home against Leeds United on Sunday, and they’ve now failed to win any of their last 20 games in the Premier League dating back to their awful run at the end of the 2019-20 season which sealed their relegation.

‘Not great, Bob’ sums up the current situation at Norwich.

Norwich’s manager, Daniel Farke, admitted that his side haven’t been good enough and was despondent after their loss to Leeds. It is clear the newly-promoted Canaries are set for yet another desperate battle against relegation as they’re already eight points from safety.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Farke couldn’t argue with people criticizing his team.

Daniel Farke brutally honest

“You have to be honest. Once you have two points after 10 games it is not good enough. If you are always unlucky you need to add quality and there is only one answer. We cannot afford lots of quality players, we need hard work on the training field. That is the only answer. I cannot blame my players for lacking attitude and work ethic. But if this is not enough, we need to work even harder,” Farke said.

“Our fans are always with us. They have a sense for what you have done. They don’t blame, they still give their backing. There is no guarantee for a self-funding club who has to work with young players but the guarantee is that we will never give up. If this is not enough we work even harder.”

The Norwich players are playing with a real lack of confidence and they seemed resigned to relegation already.

Farke added that the two defensive mistakes were key to Norwich losing this game, and it sums up their season so far.

“It is disappointing as these are the type of games you need to win to earn the right to stay in this league,” Farke said. “It is the story of our season. We have lost to the top three but all the others have been tight competitive games. Self-critical, always unlucky but a lack of quality. We put effort and heart in but we are playing for points. We need more quality in both boxes.”

What is Norwich’s biggest problem?

That last point is the key point and that is why Norwich sit bottom of the table.

Making big mistakes defensively and not creating enough in attack is a recipe for disaster and Norwich now exist in this bizarre realm of not being good enough for the Premier League but being way too good for the Championship.

The Canaries have become the ultimate yo-yo club with two promotions in the last three seasons. Forwards Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent barely had a sniff of goal up top and losing Emiliano Buendia in the summer was a hammer blow to the way Norwich play, especially in attack.

Farke has lost key players throughout his time at Norwich and their model of reinvesting chunks of that cash in the squad and developing young talent works to a point. But Farke is obviously frustrated that he doesn’t have the quality players at his disposal to turn things around this season.

Norwich now face Brentford, Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle in their next four games and they have to win at least two of those games (probably three) to give themselves a fighting chance of staying up.

They are already in that type of situation. If they become further cut adrift by January 1, then they may decide it isn’t worth spending big in the next transfer window and just accept their fate.

That is the sad reality for Norwich.

