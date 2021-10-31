Norwich vs Leeds final score: Raphinha bamboozles the Canaries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich vs Leeds ended in a narrow win for the away side who had too much quality for the Canaries.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Raphinha put Leeds ahead but Andrew Omobamidele equalized moments later, before Leeds then went back in front as Rodrigo sealed the 2-1 win.

All three goals came in the space of four second half minutes, as both teams were edgy throughout but Leeds had slightly more confidence to put their limited chances away.

With the win Leeds move on to 10 points and up to 17th place in the table, while Norwich remain bottom and without a win this season as they have two points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Report: Tottenham meet to discuss future of Nuno Espirito Santo Norwich boss Farke blames awful run on lack of quality players Tottenham – Manchester United player ratings

Norwich vs Leeds final score, stats

Norwich 1-2 Leeds

Goals scored: Raphinha 56′, Omobamidele 58′, Raphinha 60′

Shots: Norwich 14, Leeds 13

Shots on target: Norwich 3, Leeds 6

Possession: Norwich 47, Leeds 53

Three things we learned from Norwich vs Leeds

1. Leeds digging deep: They weren’t at their fluid best but Leeds found a way to win. Without Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling, Leeds are missing some key men through injuries and the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha aren’t fully fit either. Leeds’ second win of the season was well-deserved and proved that even if they don’t push for Europe this season, they won’t be near the relegation scrap.

2. Norwich lack in confidence: The Canaries played like a team who haven’t won yet this season. There were moans and groans from their fans when they played negative passes and didn’t get it forward quick enough, and that happened time and time again. Some big defensive mistakes cost them dear and Norwich just weren’t good enough in big moments all over the pitch. The newly-promoted side sit eight points from safety and have two points from their first 10 games of the season. Should they already start planning for a return to the Championship?

3. USMNT’s Sargent isolated: American soccer fans know what Josh Sargent is all about and he’s displaying that at Norwich. But he isn’t getting any real chances to score and further his development. Much like at Werder Bremen, Sargent is on a team which battles hard defensively and then hopes for the best going forward. He worked his socks off and held the ball up well, but he hardly had a touch inside the Leeds box. That is not good for Sargent, Norwich and the USMNT.

Man of the Match: Raphinha – Had the extra quality to unlock Norwich when it mattered most.

Daniel James was played in early on and rounded Tim Krul, but Grant Hanley cleared off the line. It looked like James was offside, but Norwich survived an early scare.

Teemu Pukki fired wide as Norwich grew into the game, as Normann also came close just before the break.

The start of the second half saw Leeds take the lead, as a moment of class from Raphinha broke the deadlock.

After good work from Daniel James, the Brazilian star dribbled into the box and finished calmly to make it 1-0.

But just over 90 seconds late it was 1-1.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Omobamidele flicked home a header from a corner after Leeds’ Shackleton and Meslier got themselves in a mess at the back, as Norwich were delighted to equalize.

But moments later Leeds were back in front as a third goal in four minutes arrived.

Ozan Kabak gave the ball away and Rodrigo pounced to lash a shot on goal from distance which somehow squirmed under Tim Krul and in.

Norwich didn’t recover from falling behind, as Leeds were in control and looked the more likely to grab the next goal and clinched the win with ease.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports