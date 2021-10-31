Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich vs Leeds: A battle between two sides in and around the relegation zone — one, as expected; the other, not so much — at Carrow Road on Sunday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

On one side, Norwich are still in search of their first victory since returning to the Premier League in the summer. On the other side, Leeds have just one win in nine games not so long after wrapping up a dream, massively overachieving first season back in the top flight. Perhaps the emotion and adrenaline have worn off, or maybe the squad and manager Marcelo Bielsa are coming to a natural ending point sooner than expected. At least Leeds aren’t tragically short on Premier League quality up and down the squad, as is the case in Norfolk.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Leeds this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Todd Cantwell (achilles), Ben Gibson (suspension), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Sam Byram (thigh)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ▪️ Three changes to starting XI

▪️ Giannoulis, Lees-Melou and Gibson make way

▪️ Rashica, Dowell and Omobamidele come in#NCFC | #NORLEE pic.twitter.com/kic4tetBqY — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 31, 2021

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis), Junior Firpo (undisclosed)

🚨 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀!

One change, Phillips returns and replaces Klich in midfield pic.twitter.com/5dnoJEE23W — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 31, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Norwich (+160) | Leeds (+175) | Draw (+215)

Prediction

There could be no better fixture on the calendar for Leeds, with the lone exception of having Norwich at Elland Road. Norwich 1-3 Leeds.

How to watch Norwich vs Leeds, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

