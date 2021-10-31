Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nuno Espirito Santo could be out at Tottenham just a few months after taking charge.

During their embarrassing 3-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester United at home on Saturday fans booed Santo’s substitutions and chanted against him, they heckled his team for playing plenty of backwards and sideways passes, argued amongst themselves in the stands and then called for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to be fired.

All of that culminated in a toxic atmosphere, as Tottenham have lost five of their opening 10 Premier League games and their style of play is cumbersome and lacks creativity.

A report from The Telegraph now states that Tottenham’s hierarchy are meeting less than 24 hours after the ugly scenes (on and off the pitch) against Manchester United and will discuss the future of Nuno Espirito Santo.

What is happening?

It has been reported that Tottenham are meeting on Sunday to discuss the possibility of making a managerial change, and that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was furious with the display against Manchester United.

Nuno looked very disappointed during and after the defeat to Manchester United, and when speaking to reporters after the game he almost seemed resigned to the fact he faces a huge task to turn things around.

It is very clear that Tottenham’s fans have already made their mind up about Nuno and he doesn’t have their support.

Given that Nuno Espirito Santo was said to be the ninth-choice on Tottenham’s shortlist for a new manager this summer after Jose Mourinho was fired, it is clear that Daniel Levy already had serious doubts about the Portuguese coach.

Managing director Fabio Paratici was reportedly a big fan of Nuno, but that faith hasn’t been translated into performances and results on the pitch as the likes of Harry Kane, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Heung-min Son look so far away from their usual selves.

What, and who, next for Spurs?

Spurs are just two points off the top four, in the League Cup quarterfinals and pushing to qualify for the Europa Conference League knockout rounds, so it’s not all doom and gloom.

But it is the manner of their performances, even in the games they’ve won, which is the most alarming thing.

After scoring just nine goals in their opening 10 games of the season, the Nuno Espirito Santo experiment at Tottenham hasn’t gone as planned and it seems like Levy and Co. are ready to move on quickly.

As for who could replace Nuno, the obvious choice would be Antonio Conte. He is out of work and Paratici knows him well. However, would he take on this Spurs squad now? They lack quality in midfield and defense and Kane looks so far off the pace.

Perhaps Eddie Howe, Paulo Fonseca, Graham Potter or Thomas Frank would be a more realistic choice?

Whoever it is, Tottenham badly need a more attack-minded plan and to get out of the rut that Jose Mourinho first got them in and which Nuno Espirito Santo has, somehow, made worse.

