Sergio Aguero has been admitted to hospital and is undergoing a “cardiac exam” after having a chest issue.

Aguero, 33, was substituted in the first half of Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Alaves on Saturday.

The Argentine striker went down in the first half grabbing the top of his chest. He received treatment on the pitch for several minutes before walking off with the team doctors.

Barcelona confirmed in a statement that Sergio Aguero is now in hospital, as well wishes poured in from across the globe for Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer.

What is the latest?

“Sergio Aguero reported chest discomfort and has been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac exam,” Barcelona said in a statement.

This was Aguero’s first start at home for Barcelona and he has scored once in five appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club so far.

Following the firing of Ronald Koeman earlier this week, the draw against Alaves saw interim coach Sergi Barjuan (stepped up from Barcelona B) take his first game in charge. Barcelona legend Xavi is widely expected to be named as the new Barca manager in the coming days.

The health of Aguero is now the main focus for Barca and with key Champions League and La Liga games coming up, they will hope to have Aguero back very soon so he can help them kick on and forge a strong partnership with Memphis Depay up top.

