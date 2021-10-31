Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The Tottenham – Manchester United player ratings were wild to dish out, as two under-pressure teams clashed in north London.

And it was United’s superstars who did the job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a beauty, then set up Edinson Cavani to score a wonderful counter-attacking goal and late on Marcus Rashford finished things off to make it 3-0.

As for Tottenham, well, the boos rang out for Nuno Espirito Santo on numerous occasions and all is not well at Spurs. There were some truly woeful displays from the home team.

Below are the Tottenham – Manchester United player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 and analysis on each player who featured.

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 6 – One good stop from Fred’s long-range shot. Couldn’t do much on the goals.

Emerson Royal: 6 – Solid enough but poor on the ball. Looks so nervous.

Cristian Romero: 6 – Scored a disallowed goal as he just strayed offside. Struggled with movement of Cavani and Ronaldo. Booked late on.

Eric Dier: 6 – Tried to play a high defensive line but United were too clever.

Ben Davies: 5 – Didn’t add much in attack and some very negative passing when in possession.

Oliver Skipp: 5 – See above. Bad giveaway for United’s second goal.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 5 – And again, see above. Worked hard as always but Spurs never had control.

Lucas Moura: 6 – Worked his socks off and tried to spring counters. Fans booed loudly when he was taken off.

Giovani Lo Celso: 4 – Totally non-existent. Couldn’t get on the ball.

Heung-min Son: 6 – Flashed a couple of shots wide. Always wanted the ball. Didn’t hide.

Harry Kane: 4 – One good ball to Son, who was offside. Looked disinterested and totally off the pace.

Substitutions

Steven Bergwijn (54′ on for Moura): 5 – His b

Tanguy Ndombele (66′ on for Skipp): 5 – Didn’t get a chance to impact the game.

Dele Alli (73′ on for Lo Celso): 4 – An air-shot on a volley and not much else.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 6 – Didn’t have a lot to do. One wayward pass out of the back.

Victor Lindelof: 7 – Solid defensively. Did all of the basics well. Committed.

Raphael Varane: 8.5 – Classy. Communicated well. Started at heart of a back three. United need him to stay fit.

Harry Maguire: 7 – Booked for a foul in the first half. Looked in control.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7 – Saw a lot of the ball in the first half but final ball was just off. Made one fine block to deny Son, as the flag went up belatedly.

Scott McTominay: 7.5 – Worked his socks off in midfield. Won the ball back. Kept it well. Stood tall.

Bruno Fernandes: 7.5 – A few loose passes but his assist from Ronaldo was sublime and involved in the second goal too. His quality shone through.

Fred: 7 – Very similar to McTominay. Had a great shot from distance. Worked so hard. Booked.

Luke Shaw: 6.5 – Not his best game going forward but dug deep defensively. Booked.

Edinson Cavani: 9 – Sensational movement from the first whistle. Almost scored a couple, then scored a beauty in the second half. Aside from one poor backpass, he was excellent and linked up so well with Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 8 – Two moments of real quality swung the game in United’s favor. His volley was exquisite and then a lovely assist for Cavani’s goal. Pure class.

Substitutions

Marcus Rashford (71′ on for Ronaldo): 7 – Worked hard and got his goal on the break.

Nemanja Matic (76′ on for Fernandes): 6 – Steady and solid in midfield. Good assist for Rashford.

Jesse Lingard (82′ on for Cavani): N/A

