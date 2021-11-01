Alexis Sanchez to MLS rumors arise as Conte nears Tottenham switch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is the headline misleading given Alexis Sanchez’s long-held relationship with Arsenal? We don’t think so.

Tale as old as time: accomplished world star reportedly turns his attention to the dollars of Major League Soccer.

Tale as new as a couple of years ago: Linking that star to David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF.

Yes, that’s right: Inter Miami is set to miss the MLS Cup Playoffs and will have a Designated Player spot open with the impending exit of Gonzalo Higuain.

And Alexis Sanchez’s whirlwind tour from Arsenal megastar to “What happened to that guy” that’s taken him from Manchester to Milan may add another M in Miami.

A report from AS claims that Sanchez is inclined to continue his European adventure and would decline an MLS move for now, but is he willing to go to a lesser club rather than lower his salary ask?

Sanchez is a little over a month from turning 33. He has two assists in eight appearances this season, and those appearances have amounted to under 200 minutes.

He scored seven times and added seven assists last season under Antonio Conte, but surely he’s not going to move to North London to play for the rivals of his longtime club Arsenal, is he?

It doesn’t surprise us that this news comes out as Conte is reportedly on the verge of going to Tottenham Hotspur. Remember: the reason that Sanchez bided his time at Arsenal is because there are only so many teams who are going to pay his salary.

And his star has seemingly lost its shine enough that moving from Inter Milan is going to take someone who either knows him or wants to make a splash. The former is at Tottenham, and the latter is in MLS or a club outside the Champions League.

Just one man’s opinion, but if the path becomes open to Tottenham, don’t be surprised if a mercenary move comes from Alexis churning up the asphalt to make the trip smooth. After all, Conte will want to make a lot of moves and this one could be as simple as picking up a salary on loan.

Can’t you just see Sanchez’s representatives, “Yeah, say that Beckham wants him, but he wants to stay in Europe, right as Tottenham hires his old boss.”

