UEFA Champions League: How to watch, odds, updates, schedule, predictions

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2021, 11:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level.

This week the big games include Manchester United at Atalanta, Barcelona at Dynamo Kiev and Chelsea heading to Malmo as the group stage reaches an intriguing point in Matchweek 4 and the back-to-back games against the same opponent are always intriguing.

Plenty of the USMNT stars in Europe will also be in action, with Christian Pulisic returning from injury, while Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Tim Weah, John Brooks and Brenden Aaronson all have huge games.

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage live, stream and start time

Kick off: Matchday 4 is Nov. 2-3
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 fixtures

Kickoffs at 4pm ET unless noted

Tuesday

Malmo vs Chelsea – 1:45pm ET
Wolfsburg vs RB Salzburg – 1:45pm ET
Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona
Sevilla vs Lille
Bayern Munich vs Benfica
Juventus vs Zenit
Villarreal vs Young Boys
Atalanta vs Man United

Wednesday

AC Milan vs FC Porto – 1:45pm ET
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk – 1:45pm ET
Sporting Lisbon vs Besiktas
Man City vs Club Brugge
RB Leipzig vs PSG
Borussia Dortmund v Ajax
Sheriff vs Inter Milan
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Premier League news

Tottenham
Tottenham fire Nuno Espirito Santo; talks with Conte advanced
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic fit, travels with Chelsea for clash at Malmo
Antonio Conte
How could Tottenham line up under Antonio Conte?

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester UnitedSolskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint PetersburgTuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC MilanKlopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB LeipzigGrealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan
Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City
Porto 1-5 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Zenit 4-0 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results

Tuesday

Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap
PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap
Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap
Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction
Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev
Lille 0-0 Sevilla
Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Zenit 0-1 Juventus
Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal
Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

Group A
PSG – 7 points
Man City – 6
Club Brugge – 4
RB Leipzig – 0

Group B
Liverpool – 9
Atletico Madrid – 4
Porto – 4
AC Milan – 0

Group C
Ajax – 9
Dortmund – 6
Sporting – 3
Besiktas – 0

Group D
Sheriff – 6
Real Madrid – 6
Inter Milan – 4
Shakhtar – 1

Group E
Bayern Munich – 9
Benfica – 4
Barcelona – 3
Dynamo Kiev – 1

Group F
Man United – 6
Villarreal – 4
Atalanta – 4
Young Boys – 3

Group G
RB Salzburg – 7
Sevilla – 5
Lille – 2
Wolfsburg – 2

Group H
Juventus – 9
Chelsea – 6
Zenit – 3
Malmo – 0

Champions League predictions, Matchweek 4 (from Joe Prince-Wright)

Tuesday

Malmo 1-3 Chelsea
Wolfsburg 2-2 RB Salzburg
Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Barcelona
Sevilla 2-0 Lille
Bayern Munich 2-1 Benfica
Juventus 1-1 Zenit
Villarreal 2-1 Young Boys
Atalanta 1-1 Man United

Wednesday

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto
Real Madrid 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Besiktas
Man City 3-1 Club Brugge
RB Leipzig 1-3 PSG
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Ajax
Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan
Liverpool 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+400)
Paris Saint-Germain (+450)
Liverpool (+650)
Chelsea (+800)
Manchester United (+1200)
Real Madrid (+2000)
Juventus (+2200)
Ajax (+2500)
Atletico Madrid (+3000)
Barcelona (+4000)
Borussia Dortmund (+4000)
Inter Milan (+6000)
Atalanta (+8000)
Sevilla (+9000)
Red Bull Salzburg (+15000)
AC Milan (+20000)
Villarreal (+20000)
Benfica (+20000)
Porto (+20000)
Wolfsburg (+20000)
RB Leipzig (+30000)
Lille (+30000)
Sporting Lisbon (+30000)
Zenit Saint Petersburg (+30000)
Club Brugge (+30000)
Sheriff Tiraspol (+30000)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+50000)
Besiktas (+50000)
Dynamo Kiev (+50000)
Malmo (+50000)
Young Boys (+50000)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

More Premier League

Aston Villa vs West Ham
Aston Villa vs West Ham final score: Red-hot Hammers batter Villa
Norwich vs Leeds
Norwich vs Leeds final score: Raphinha bamboozles the Canaries
Tottenham vs Manchester United final score, three things we learned