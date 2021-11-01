Sergio Aguero out at least three months after chest injury at Barcelona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero will be out of action for at least three months following a chest ailment that sent him off the pitch this weekend.

Aguero was admitted to a hospital after suffering from dizziness and chest discomfort during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves.

The Man City legend, 33, signed for Barcelona to join countryman Lionel Messi, but the Argentine captain left for Paris Saint-Germain and Aguero missed more than two months with a calf injury.

He returned and has a goal in five matches, but is now out for some time after this worrying incident.

And, of course, every cardiac incident instantly recalls the terrifying incident at EURO 2020 involving Christian Eriksen, who still is yet to return to training with Inter Milan.

Here’s the full statement from Barcelona’s site:

“The first team player Sergio Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr.Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process. “The Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barça v Alavés game in which the Barça striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before half time by Philippe Coutinho.”

Ex-City teammate Raheem Sterling was among those to issue social shows of support for Aguero (below).

Get well soon, Kun.

Stay strong my brother @aguerosergiokun, we’re all with you. Get well soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/bjKztuzWTA — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 31, 2021

