Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nuno Espirito Santo has been fired as Tottenham manager just 10 games into the Premier League season and Antonio Conte is already lined up to replace him.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

It has been reported that Spurs are already in talks with Conte about becoming their new manager and our partners at Sky Sports in Italy say the former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss has flown to London today to talk with Tottenham.

It is believed that Conte will sign an 18-month contract until the summer of 2023 to become Spurs’ new manager.

As for Nuno, after winning five and losing five of his league games he was booed by Spurs fans during the 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United as they called for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to be fired.

Tottenham’s fans were particularly upset with Nuno’s negative tactics which saw his side score just nine times in their opening 10 games of the league season.

In total Nuno had 17 games in charge of Spurs and leaves them five points off the top four, in the League Cup quarterfinals and in with a good chance of making the Europa Conference League knockout rounds.

But that wasn’t enough for Tottenham.

Tottenham statement on Nuno’s sacking

“The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: ‘I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision. Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.'”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Spurs added that a ‘further coaching update will follow in due course’ and multiple reports state that Daniel Levy and Paratici are in talks with Conte’s representatives about the Italian coach taking charge.

Who is to blame for this mess at Spurs?

Ever since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in November 2019 there has been a slow, steady decline at Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho took them to a League Cup final and in and around the top four for most of last season, but he was fired and after a long, confusing and somewhat embarrassing search, Nuno was hired in the summer.

His tactics were never embraced by the players or the fans and that was a part of the bigger problem at Tottenham. The biggest issue is that Spurs don’t seem to know what they are anymore.

Previously they were an upstart, a team punching above their weight to finish in the top four and reach major cup finals domestically and in Europe.

Now, with their new stadium complete and promise of glory in the future for the players who took lower wages for several seasons to help them upgrade their home, things haven’t panned out how Levy wanted. Harry Kane was made to stay against his will, which is a huge issue, and Spurs don’t have a playing identity and their squad lacks hunger.

Paratici, the new managing director, now has to get this appointment correct and Conte has the ability to get the most out of this talented but top-heavy squad.

If it is results that Tottenham want, they have to do everything they can to get Conte, who reportedly turned them down in the summer.

Short-term he will get them back on track. But then what? Right now, Tottenham have to go for a quick-fix to keep them in the top four hunt. Conte is the man to do that.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports