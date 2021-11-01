Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Quickfire first-half goals from Max Kilman and Raul Jimenez were enough for Wolves to run their unbeaten streak to five with a 2-1 win over Everton at the Molineux on Monday.

Wolves were aided by Everton mistakes but could’ve had an unassailable lead by the time Alex Iwobi scored in the 66th minute to set up a big finish.

WATCH WOLVES vs EVERTON FULL MATCH REPLAY – STREAM LINK

But Wolves held firm, getting a big save from Jose Sa late in the win to move into seventh place with 16 points.

That’s four points back of the top four and two ahead of now 10th-place Everton, who has a vicious run of fixtures ahead including Tottenham on Saturday and Man City after the international break.

Wolves will look to Palace, West Ham, Norwich City, and Burnley as a chance to be in the top four by the end of Dec. 1, which triggers a brutal run of fixtures for Monday’s hosts.

Wolves vs Everton final score, stats

Final score: Wolves 2, Everton 1

Scorers: Kilman (28′), Jimenez (32′), Iwobi (66′)

Shot attempts: Everton, 14-10

Shots on goal: Everton, 5-4

Possession: Wolves, 62%

Three things we learned from Wolves vs Everton

1. Wolves might just be very good: Bruno Lage’s men had a goal and a penalty rightly taken away by VAR and Trincao should’ve really capped off a fine team and individual move in the second half just after Everton had scored its lone goal. But those three chances are joined by the two goals that did count for Wolves and it’s easy to forget that Lage’s men started 0-3. Everton is now the best team Wolves have beaten this season, and they’ve claimed 13 of 15 points in a run of wins over Southampton, Newcastle, and Villa plus a draw at Leeds. Pedro Neto is among those missing, Raul Jimenez is finding his form, and Trincao is a special talent that might just claim star status before the end of this season.

2. Mistakes with have Rafa fuming: Rafa Benitez drills his system into his team and expects attention to detail, and mistakes like Godfrey’s delivery of a brilliant chance to Jimenez will have the Toffees boss fuming and Everton fans wondering what’s gotten into this team. This is the second-straight year that Everton have gotten off to a flying start and then fell off the horse. Injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure aren’t helping, but Benitez got more out of much less with Newcastle at times.

Quality finish here, though.

3. Missing Adama Traore: He’s not injured and Wolves didn’t necessarily miss Adama Traore on Monday… but we sure did. The 25-year-old was back out of the team after consecutive starts. Wolves have won plenty without him, but with two-straight bosses not just issuing him a starting spot, there are reasons to wonder if there isn’t a scheduled period of rest for the muscular man.

Man of the Match: Max Kilman

It’s difficult not to award the ex-non-league defender on the occasion of his first-half goal, but this is not merely a sentimental pull. Kilman had five clearances and three interceptions and was strong in the air in the back three.

Wolves vs Everton recap

Hee-chan Hwang had Wolves deservedly on the board in the 15th minute but VAR found that there was an offside in the buildup and Everon breathed two sighs of relief: the first because they weren’t down — Jordan Pickford also had a big save early — and the second because the review gave the Toffees time to assess what was going wrong at the Molineux.

Kilman put Wolves in front with his first Premier League goal, the 24-year-old ex-England futsal player powering home a header off a corner kick.

Jimenez made it 2-0 off a terrible error from Ben Godfrey. The Everton left back sent a ball back toward goal that was too shallow for Jordan Pickford and too far in front of Mason Holgate. Jimenez sent a small chip past Pickford and bounding over the line.

Everton found its way into the match through a sweet Iwobi strike with just over 25 minutes to play.

Trincao could’ve easily had the lead back at 2 when he skipped past Godfrey on a slick feed from Hwang, but he popped the ball wide of the goal.

Trincao was back at it again on the right, and initially looked to have won a penalty off of Mason Holgate. VAR showed the foul to have taken place outside the 18 and a free kick came to nothing.

La Liga news Sergio Aguero out at least three months after chest injury at Barcelona Sergio Aguero in hospital for cardiac tests Xavi agrees to become Barcelona manager; Guardiola has ‘no doubts’...

Follow @NicholasMendola