Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday’s eyes will be on Everton’s visit to Wolves at the Molineux, where a winner would be right in the thick of the top four battle (Watch live at 4pm ET Monday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Wolves are unbeaten in four matches and now sit 11th with 13 points. Bruno Lage’s men enter the day knowing that, at a minimum, the No. 2, 3, 7, 8, and 10 teams in the Premier League dropped points, and No. 9 is coming into their building.

WATCH WOLVES vs EVERTON LIVE STREAM – LINK

As for Everton, Richarlison’s back but key pieces are still fighting back from injuries or illness. Rafa Benitez’s team has 14 points, one more than Wolves, but have dropped back-to-back games after drawing Manchester United.

On top of that, their last two wins were home to Burnley and Norwich City, so it would be a needed confidence boost to win away to a strong opponent with Spurs, Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea five of their next seven opponents in the PL.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Everton.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

It’s probably too soon for Fernando Marcal, while Jonny Otto, Hugo Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, and — perhaps most critically — Pedro Neto remain out of the lineup

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes, and Yerry Mina are all possibilities for the Toffees, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure will not be back until at least the end of the November international break.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves are favored here, with +118 coming for a win compared to +225 for a draw and +235 for an Everton capture of three points.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

We know what we’ll get from Wolves most weeks but Everton has been more difficult to predict. Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure are huge absences, though Wolves have been missing big pieces all year, too.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton live, stream and start time

Kickoff: 4pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola