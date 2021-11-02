Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?
The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level.
This week the big games include Manchester United at Atalanta, Barcelona at Dynamo Kiev and Chelsea heading to Malmo as the group stage reaches an intriguing point in Matchweek 4 and the back-to-back games against the same opponent are always intriguing.
Plenty of the USMNT stars in Europe will also be in action, with Christian Pulisic returning from injury, while Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Tim Weah, John Brooks and Brenden Aaronson all have huge games.
Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.
Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.
How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage live, stream and start time
Kick off: Matchday 4 is Nov. 2-3
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 fixtures
Kickoffs at 4pm ET unless noted
Tuesday
Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns
Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg
Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona
Sevilla vs Lille
Bayern Munich vs Benfica
Juventus vs Zenit
Villarreal vs Young Boys
Atalanta vs Man United
Wednesday
AC Milan vs FC Porto – 1:45pm ET
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk – 1:45pm ET
Sporting Lisbon vs Besiktas
Man City vs Club Brugge
RB Leipzig vs PSG
Borussia Dortmund v Ajax
Sheriff vs Inter Milan
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results
Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica
Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan — Klopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig — Grealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan
Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City
Porto 1-5 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge
Wednesday
Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Zenit 4-0 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results
Tuesday
Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap
PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap
Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap
Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction
Porto 1-0 AC Milan
Wednesday
RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev
Lille 0-0 Sevilla
Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Zenit 0-1 Juventus
Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal
Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap
UEFA Champions League group stage tables
Group A
PSG – 7 points
Man City – 6
Club Brugge – 4
RB Leipzig – 0
Group B
Liverpool – 9
Atletico Madrid – 4
Porto – 4
AC Milan – 0
Group C
Ajax – 9
Dortmund – 6
Sporting – 3
Besiktas – 0
Group D
Sheriff – 6
Real Madrid – 6
Inter Milan – 4
Shakhtar – 1
Group E
Bayern Munich – 9
Benfica – 4
Barcelona – 3
Dynamo Kiev – 1
Group F
Man United – 6
Villarreal – 4
Atalanta – 4
Young Boys – 3
Group G
RB Salzburg – 7
Sevilla – 5
Lille – 2
Wolfsburg – 2
Group H
Juventus – 9
Chelsea – 6
Zenit – 3
Malmo – 0
Champions League predictions, Matchweek 4 (from Joe Prince-Wright)
Tuesday
Malmo 1-3 Chelsea
Wolfsburg 2-2 RB Salzburg
Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Barcelona
Sevilla 2-0 Lille
Bayern Munich 2-1 Benfica
Juventus 1-1 Zenit
Villarreal 2-1 Young Boys
Atalanta 1-1 Man United
Wednesday
AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto
Real Madrid 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Besiktas
Man City 3-1 Club Brugge
RB Leipzig 1-3 PSG
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Ajax
Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan
Liverpool 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Outright winner
Man City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+400)
Paris Saint-Germain (+450)
Liverpool (+650)
Chelsea (+800)
Manchester United (+1200)
Real Madrid (+2000)
Juventus (+2200)
Ajax (+2500)
Atletico Madrid (+3000)
Barcelona (+4000)
Borussia Dortmund (+4000)
Inter Milan (+6000)
Atalanta (+8000)
Sevilla (+9000)
Red Bull Salzburg (+15000)
AC Milan (+20000)
Villarreal (+20000)
Benfica (+20000)
Porto (+20000)
Wolfsburg (+20000)
RB Leipzig (+30000)
Lille (+30000)
Sporting Lisbon (+30000)
Zenit Saint Petersburg (+30000)
Club Brugge (+30000)
Sheriff Tiraspol (+30000)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+50000)
Besiktas (+50000)
Dynamo Kiev (+50000)
Malmo (+50000)
Young Boys (+50000)
