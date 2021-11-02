Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Conte has become the new Tottenham manager and during his first day on the job he’s been linked with plenty of new signings as the Tottenham transfer news is wild right now.

Welcome back to the crazy world of being a manager, Antonio.

Numerous reports from Italy state that Conte has asked Spurs chairman Daniel Levy for a transfer budget of $324 million to sign six players based in Serie A.

Let’s break down the latest Tottenham transfer news and the numerous reports and see which players could actually end up at Tottenham.

Who does Conte want to bring to Tottenham?

First up, the report from Calciomercato states that Juventus duo Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt are both wanted by Spurs.

The reports says that Chiesa, who was the star of Italy’s EURO 2020 win as he dazzled out wide, would cost up to $104 million. The report states that a new-look Spurs defense will be built around Dutch defender De Ligt who would cost $81 million.

So, that’s $185 million heading to Juve from their old boss and former sporting director. Potentially.

A separate report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that AC Milan central midfielder Franck Kessie will not sign a new contract with the Serie A giants and wants to sign for Tottenham.

Kessie, 24, is out of contract next summer and can agree to a pre-contract agreement with Tottenham on January 1. He could also arrive for a cut-price fee in January if AC Milan want to get anything for him.

That report also believes that Fiorentina and Serbia striker, Dusan Vlahovic, plus Inter Milan center back Stefan de Vrij and Lazio right back Manuel Lazzari are also wanted by Conte.

Vlahovic, 21, is an intriguing report as that could mean that Spurs are willing to let Harry Kane move on if Manchester City come back in for the Tottenham and England forward. Vlahovic has a contract with Fiorentina until 2023 but doesn’t want to sign a new deal and La Viola want $81 million for him.

If Spurs did sell Kane in January, perhaps that would help finance this huge spending spree that Conte wants?

The Italian coach has obviously been told he can bring in plenty of his own players as he changed his mind drastically about the project at Spurs under Levy and his close friend, Spurs’ new managing director, Fabio Paratici.

How many of these players would improve Spurs?

All of them. Every single one of them.

If Conte could somehow pulls this off it would be a massive coup. Players want to play for managers who are winners and Conte never has a problem in attracting superstars to whichever club he manages.

Of course, not all of these deals will happen (right!?) but if Kessie, Lazzari and de Vrij arrived, that would boost Tottenham’s strength in central midfield, central defense and out wide. That is badly needed.

If all six players did arrive over the next two transfer windows, and Harry Kane was sold to finance the incomings, look at the starting XI below that Tottenham could have.

And, of course, if they don’t sign Vlahovic and keep a rejuvenated Kane, that is a heck of a team too.

Potential Tottenham XI under Conte if Kane is sold, 6 Serie A targets arrive (3-4-2-1)

—– Lloris —–

—- De Vrij —- Romero —- De Ligt —-

—- Lazzari —- Kessie —- Hojbjerg —- Reguilon —-

—- Son —- Chiesa —-

—– Vlahovic/Kane —-

