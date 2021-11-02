Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United hope to appoint Unai Emery as their new manager, as the Magpies push to replace Steve Bruce.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

According to numerous reports, including this one from The Telegraph, Newcastle are pushing ahead to try and bring Emery in as their new manager.

Per the report, the Spanish coach will take charge of Villarreal’s game against Young Boys on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League and could then head to Newcastle for talks.

It has been reported that Newcastle will have to pay Villarreal $8.2 million compensation to get Unai Emery, who won the Europa League last season and despite a slow start in La Liga this season, he has Villarreal battling to reach the Champions League last 16.

If everything goes to plan, Newcastle hope to have Emery in charge for their trip to Brighton this Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET online via NBCSports.com).

Is Emery the right man to turn things around at Newcastle?

He is certainly one of the best defensive coaches in the game and aside from having the tough task of replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal (which, in hindsight, he did a decent job at) he has excelled at Sevilla, PSG and now Villarreal.

This would be a massive coup for Newcastle and their new Saudi Arabian-led ownership group.

With Steve Bruce fired a few weeks ago, they have placed Graeme Jones in charge on an interim basis but the Magpies have failed to win any of their opening 10 games of the Premier League season and sit six points from safety and in 19th place in the table.

If he does take charge, Emery will no doubt have plenty of transfer funds to spend in January but the main attraction is that he has a track record of making teams tough to beat defensively and building a solid platform towards success.

This is certainly a surprise given some of the names Newcastle were said to be looking at as their manager, with Eddie Howe, Roberto Martinez, Luicen Favre and Paulo Fonseca also mentioned. It has been reported that Eddie Howe is the back-up option if Emery doesn’t take charge.

However, it Newcastle do pull this off then Emery seems like a very good fit to help push them up the table and stabilize them in the next few years.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports