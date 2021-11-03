Brentford vs Norwich City: How to watch, live stream link, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brentford and Norwich City have experienced very different starts to life in the Premier League, but the visiting Canaries will hope to turn the tide and swat the Bees at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday (start time 11am ET on Peacock Premium).

Brentford’s lost three-straight but sits 12th and only needs look across the pitch to Norwich to see how tough life can ger in the Premier League.

Norwich has lost eight of its 10 matches and drawn just twice in sitting eight points back of safety after just 10 weeks of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Norwich City.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

The Bees are waiting on Yoane Wissa’s ankle, while Mads Sorensen, David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Joshua DaSilva, and Shandon Baptiste are out.

Norwich City team news, injuries, lineup

Ben Gibson is suspended and Todd Cantwell is also out along with Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brentford is favored to the tune of -176 for a win, while a draw nets +290. Norwich City winning would produce +475 to the wagerer.

Prediction

It feels like this is either the perfect tonic for Brentford to put its season back on easy mid-table track, or for real worry to creep into Thomas Frank’s camp. Maybe Norwich can fight its way to a point. Maybe? Brentford 1-1 Norwich City.

How to watch Brentford vs Norwich City live, stream and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

