Manchester derby bragging rights are on the line as Manchester City visits Manchester United on Wednesday and top four positioning is at stake for the historic clubs (start time 8:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ).

An extra day off and home cooking are not enough to install Manchester United as the favorites, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to outfox Pep Guardiola at Old Trafford.

Man City’s slipped five points off the Premier League title pace and sits third with 20 points after a loss to Crystal Palace.

United is three points back of its City rivals, and taking even one point from Saturday to give the Red Devils five of nine available points from Tottenham, Atalanta, and Man City would trigger sighs of relief from Solskjaer and his supporters.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Man City.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Was Raphael Varane rushed back too soon from his injury? The star center back lasted less than a match-and-a-half and will be out for another month after picking up an injury against Atalanta. Paul Pogba remains suspended with a red card and Victor Lindelof may also be out for United, a tough blow given the recent struggles of Harry Maguire.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Aymeric Laporte will be out through red card suspension, while long-term injuries are keeping Ferran Torres and Liam Delap from being available for selection. Benjamin Mendy remains in prison.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United (+350) | Man City (-143) | Draw (+290)

Prediction

Derbies are notoriously difficult to predict but the absences of Pogba and Varane ask more of United than any missing City player. Kevin De Bruyne is due to break out and something tells us Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling will have something to say in this one. Manchester United 1-3 Man City.

How to watch Manchester United vs Man City live, stream and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

