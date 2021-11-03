Pep Guardiola says winning at Man City special: ‘Nobody will help you’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Man City boss Pep Guardiola clearly has a chip on his shoulder, if not for himself than on behalf of his club.

Guardiola was asked a fairly innocent question about RB Leipzig drawing Paris Saint-Germain to put victorious Man City atop its UEFA Champions League group following a 4-1 win over Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The interviewer said that Leipzip “helped” Man City.

Guardiola says no one helps Man City.

Go on, king:

“We help each other. What we’ve done these years, I promise you when you’re at Manchester City, you realize nobody will help you. Everything we’ve done, we’ve done it. When you’re in high-ranking and big clubs, I understand maybe. Here no. When we win, we do it.”

Guardiola said winning at Man City is more rewarding than winning at previous stops Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“Absolutely, the pleasure is higher. The fight to win the hierarchy in the Premier League is good.”

Nobody puts Pep Guardiola in the corner…. except Pep Guardiola, who might be trying to input siege mentality at Man City.

This isn’t really a new phenomenon, although it’s fresh at City. Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho are famous for making their clubs out to be unliked paupers, but it certainly feels rich — pun intended — coming from the Catalan wizard.

🗣 | Pep Guardiola: "I promise you, when you are at #ManCity you realise, nobody helps you." [via @btsportfootball]pic.twitter.com/IweWF5CkKB — City Chief (@City_Chief) November 3, 2021

