Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our tenth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea dominate the upper echelons of our list, as some superstars are really clicking through the gears.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season. Add to that the fact that fans are now back in full Premier League stadiums, this is what it is all about.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 10

1. Edinson Cavani (Man United) – New entry

2. Declan Rice (West Ham) – Up 1

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 2

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United) – New entry

5. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) – Up 4

6. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – New entry

7. Reece James (Chelsea) – Up 11

8. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – Up 2

9. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) – Up 6

10. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) – New entry

11. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – Even

12. Gabriel (Arsenal) – New entry

13. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) – Down 9

14. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Even

15. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry

16. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – Down 4

17. Kurt Zouma (West Ham) – Even

18. Raphinha (Leeds) – New entry

19. Jorginho (Chelsea) – New entry

20. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – New entry

