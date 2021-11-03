Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you boil down 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

On the Wednesday before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 28, while below we take a closer look at Son’s superb individual strike.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 28 – Heung-min Son’s incredible solo goal

Heung-min Son channeled his inner Diego Maradona during Tottenham’s 5-0 victory over Burnley in 2019, as he ran over 70 yards with the ball, beat multiple players and finished superbly to send Spurs’ fans wild.

Son has always scored spectacular goals but this strike was not only voted the Goal of the Season in the Premier League but also won FIFA’s Puskas Award which is given each year to the best goal scored on the planet.

It is tough to argue with that, right?

The noise from the fans got louder and louder with each of Son’s steps towards goal as he dribbled and jinxed past multiple Burnley defenders before scoring.

After such a long run, the fact he had the composure to finish it off was just as impressive.

“Nice one, Sonny. Nice one, Son. Nice one, Sonny, let’s have another one!”

Well, we doubt Son (or anyone) will ever score another one like this, and that is why it made our list.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

