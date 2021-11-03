Tottenham, Conte not planning immediate squad overhaul

Antonio Conte and Tottenham are not planning to spend big on new players, at least this January, according to their managing director of football, Fabio Paratici.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Paratici was joined by Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris at a press conference ahead of Spurs’ Europa Conference League clash with Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday.

With Antonio Conte’s UK work visa being held up, Paratici fielded questions from journalists about Conte’s arrivals and was asked if he, Conte and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy plan to make plenty of new additions to the squad in January.

“Not at all,” Paratici said. “We trust in our players. We trust in them a lot. We are focused to be better as a club and as a team.”

Paratici was asked multiple times about this topic, as reports suggest that Conte has been given assurances that he can bring in up to six players from Serie A during his first few transfer windows as Spurs boss.

“We haven’t spoken about players, we have to be focused on our team and then we will see,” Paratici said. “I think the team is competitive. We trust in the players, we have very good players, so we don’t speak about (new) players now, it is not the right time.”

What about Harry Kane?

Paratici was then asked about Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham and if appointing Conte will convince the England captain to stay with them.

“It’s not just about Harry Kane, we are here to achieve our ambitions as a club. Not as individuals,” Paratici said. “We strive to do the best for this club every day, to build something good. Not just for this season but the long-term project. It is not just about Harry. It is about all of us.”

It has been suggested that Kane is very impressed that Tottenham have managed to get Conte in as their coach, as the Italian is a serial winner and was their number one target in the summer after he left Inter Milan.

Kane isn’t the only leading player at Tottenham who is excited to work with Conte.

Lloris: Conte will add ‘proper structure’

“He is the kind of manager who will help all of the players to improve, all of the club to improve,” Captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said. “This week is very important… he gives us a lot of information about the structure he wants to put in the team, then the players have to deliver. It is never easy to see a manager leaving a club and we have to show respect to Nuno and then we have to welcome Antonio Conte and his staff in the best way. We have to make sure we give our best for him, for them, the club and the fans.”

“It is quite simple. He [Conte] is very ambitious. He believes in all of the players in the changing room and he is going to give his best to help the team to improve and give a proper structure to the team. As a player we need to demand more from each other. More responsibility towards the club and the fans. I think it is a great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years. Now is not a time for words. It is time to work. It is time to believe in ourselves, our club and try to improve.”

Bottom line

This current group of Tottenham players will be given until January to impress Conte and then he, Paratici and Levy will get together to reshape this team.

There are a lot of very talented players at Tottenham but defensive improvement is needed and as Lloris mentioned, this team needs a ‘proper structure’ and identity.

Conte will certainly give it that but how many of Spurs’ current squad can deliver?

We are about to find out.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports