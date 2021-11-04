Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The top four may just be a win away for Arsenal as it prepares to host Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Gunners’ 0-3 start to the Premier League season is long gone, with a seven-match unbeaten run including five wins to pose Arsenal three points back of third place.

And four of the team above them — Manchester United vs Man City and West Ham vs Liverpool — square off against each other over the weekend.

Watford’s now one of three teams on 10 points, just three points clear of the bottom three having one just once in its last four outings.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Watford.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

Granit Xhaka is out and Kieran Tierney looks likely to miss out, though there’s a chance he recovers in time to face the Hornets.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

Kiko Femenia and Francisco Sierralta could be available, but Ken Sema, Christian Kabasele, and Peter Etebo are out of the trip to London.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal’s a heavy favorite at -264 compared to Watford’s +700 for a win. A draw pays +360.

Prediction

The Gunners might not be a true top-four threat — they also might very well be capable of a Champions League spot — but they aren’t going to wilt at home to Watford, regardless of the threat presented by Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr, and Co. Arsenal 2-0 Watford.

How to watch Arsenal vs Watford live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

