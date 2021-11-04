Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United still doesn’t have its new boss and now faces an up-and-coming Brighton and Hove Albion managed by one of the brighter minds in the game (start time 1:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Graham Potter and Brighton are on 16 points, just four back of the top four, but they’ll be looking to Newcastle as a route out of a slump.

The Seagulls have played Newcastle well over the years and now meet a team that is winless and has been decidedly outplayed in two matches under interim boss Graeme Jones.

Brighton is winless in five but four of those are draws and the loss was to Man City. Draws came against Arsenal, Liverpool, Norwich City, and Crystal Palace.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Newcastle.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are out, while Aaron Connolly is back in the fold and Brighton is awaiting news on Dan Burn and Taylor Richards.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

Elliott Anderson and Paul Dummett remain out, while Freddie Woodman could be available but will likely be behind Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow in any event.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton’s tied with Brentford as the biggest home favorite of the weekend, paying -167 for a win and +290 for a draw. Newcastle would net +450 if it bagged all three points at the Amex Stadium.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Honestly? There’s always a chance with Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson, and Co. in the Newcastle lineup but Graeme Jones didn’t look like he wanted his men to go for it against Palace and obviously played it safe versus Chelsea. Will he try to go out with a win for his boyhood club, or let Brighton move the ball around and hope for a draw? Either way, Brighton 3-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live, stream and start time

Kick off: 1:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola