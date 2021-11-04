Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barcelona’s been bit by an injury bug, one that will cost the United States men’s national team one of its electric wide players.

Sergino Dest and Ousmane Dembele will miss time and international duty, though neither ailment sounds particularly serious.

Dest, who turned 23 on Wednesday, is suffering from lower back pain and will miss the USMNT’s World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica and Mexico.

Dembele, 24, had just returned from an injury absence at midweek and strained his hamstring in the Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev. He earned six of his 24 caps for France last season but picked up an injury at EURO 2020.

Dest will open the door for a number of right backs on the USMNT roster, assuming Gregg Berhalter opts for Antonee Robinson or Sam Vines on the left: Reggie Cannon, Joe Scally, and Shaq Moore could all slide into the fullback spot.

The announcement of the USMNT roster for the Jamaica and Mexico matches is expected to be imminent.

