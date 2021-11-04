USMNT has Christian Pulisic, Joe Scally on World Cup qualifying roster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregg Berhalter is ringing in the changes — some forced, some not — as the United States men’s national team prepares for pivotal World Cup qualifiers against Mexico and Jamaica.

Berhalter will be without Sergino Dest and Giovanni Reyna due to injury, and has excluded John Brooks, Josh Sargent, Jordan Pefok, and Gyasi Zardes from his unit.

Christian Pulisic is back, crucially, but there are new faces like Joe Scally and returnees like Reggie Cannon, Sam Vines, and Jesus Ferreira.

Jordan Morris did not get a call back despite returning to Seattle’s lineup, but he’s very fresh off a long-term injury.

Ricardo Pepi, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie are amongst the familiar faces, of course.

Also excluded for one reason or another were Ethan Horvath, Tim Ream, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Bryan Reynolds, Konrad de la Fuente, Nicholas Gioacchini, and Daryl Dike.

Full roster after the jump.

USMNT roster for World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille)

