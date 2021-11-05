Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea will lead the Premier League by at least three points over the international break if it can dispatch Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (start time 11am ET on Peacock Premium).

The Blues’ PL-best 25 points are three more than second-place Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel will feel good about newly-healthy Christian Pulisic’s record against the Clarets.

Burnley, meanwhile, is feeling pretty good after beating Brentford at Turf Moor last weekend to win its first match of the season. The 18th-place Clarets are three points back of safety at this still-early stage in the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Burnley.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

The Blues won’t have Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, and Mateo Kovacic, while Mason Mount should be good to go.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

Dale Stephens is out and is Burnley’s lone injury concern.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea is the weekend’s biggest favorite (-400 to win), while Burnley would net +1100 if it stunned the Blues at Stamford Bridge. A draw comes in at +210.

Prediction

There’s some danger in Chelsea’s depleted attacking corps being a bit weary, especially after a midweek match, and Burnley will be ready to make the Blues work for their points. Chelsea will find them, but it won’t be a cruise. Chelsea 2-0 Burnley.

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley live, stream and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

