Leeds vs Leicester: Two Premier League sides stuck in a patch of less than desirable form are set to meet at Elland Road on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Alongside Aston Villa, who have extenuating circumstances complicating their situation (the departure of Jack Grealish), 17th-place Leeds United have undoubtedly been one of the most disappointing sides to start the 2021-22 Premier League season. After finishing 9th in their first season back in the top flight, the general expectation was that Marcelo Bielsa’s side was ready to kick on and push for the European places in a year or two. After going winless (0W-3D-3L) in their first six games, Leeds have bounced back a bit in recent weeks with a pair of wins, over newly promoted sides Watford and Norwich City, and a quality draw with red-hot Wolves.

As for Leicester, it was a 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal last weekend that halted all momentum for Brendan Rodgers’ side. After promising performances in back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Brentford, the Foxes fell flat and were effectively beaten by the Gunners inside the first 20 minutes.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (undisclosed), Ricardo Pereira (undisclosed), Harvey Barnes (undisclosed) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Marc Albrighton (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+175) | Leicester (+145) | Draw (+245)

Prediction – Leeds vs Leicester

Leicester have more overall quality in their squad, but Leeds will have more of their best players fit and available for Sunday’s game. Given that it feels like a toss-up in that regard, perhaps a little home cooking will get Leeds over the line in what should be an enthralling game of football played by two very capable sides. Leeds 2-1 Leicester.

How to watch Leeds vs Leicester, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

