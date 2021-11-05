Premier League injury report, 2021-22 season

By Andy EdwardsNov 5, 2021, 10:40 AM EDT
Premier League injuries
Getty Images
0 Comments

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable matchweek 11 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (ankle) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (COVID-19) | OUT: Ezri Konsa (suspension), Douglas Luiz (hamstring) Bertrand Traore (thigh), Trezeguet (knee)

Brentford injuries

OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Yoane Wissa (ankle), Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dan Burn (knee), Taylor Richards (back) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Lennon (illness) | OUT: Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (illness) | OUT: Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (ankle)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (achilles) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Everton injuries

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Yerry Mina (thigh), Andre Gomes (calf)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (undisclosed), Ricardo Pereira (undisclosed), Harvey Barnes (undisclosed) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Marc Albrighton (undisclosed)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye), Naby Keita (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)

Manchester City injuries

QUESIONABLE: Kyle Walker (foot) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (suspension), Ferran Torres (foot), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Ferran Torres (ankle), Liam Delap (ankle)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Victor Lindelof (knock) | OUT: Paul Pogba (suspension), Raphael Varane (groin)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ozan Kabak (illness), Todd Cantwell (achilles) | OUT: Grant Hanley (groin), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Sam Byram (thigh)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Jack Stephens (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Bryan Gil (hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)

Watford injuries

OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh), Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Ken Sema (knee), Kwadwo Baah (ankle)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vlasic (knock), Andriy Yarmolenko (knock)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fernando Marcal (calf) | OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)