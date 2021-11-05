Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable matchweek 11 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (ankle) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (COVID-19) | OUT: Ezri Konsa (suspension), Douglas Luiz (hamstring) Bertrand Traore (thigh), Trezeguet (knee)
Brentford injuries
OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Yoane Wissa (ankle), Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Dan Burn (knee), Taylor Richards (back) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Lennon (illness) | OUT: Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (illness) | OUT: Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (ankle)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (achilles) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (achilles)
Everton injuries
OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Yerry Mina (thigh), Andre Gomes (calf)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (undisclosed), Ricardo Pereira (undisclosed), Harvey Barnes (undisclosed) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Marc Albrighton (undisclosed)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye), Naby Keita (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)
Manchester City injuries
QUESIONABLE: Kyle Walker (foot) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (suspension), Ferran Torres (foot), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Ferran Torres (ankle), Liam Delap (ankle)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Victor Lindelof (knock) | OUT: Paul Pogba (suspension), Raphael Varane (groin)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Paul Dummett (calf)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ozan Kabak (illness), Todd Cantwell (achilles) | OUT: Grant Hanley (groin), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Sam Byram (thigh)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Jack Stephens (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Bryan Gil (hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)
Watford injuries
OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh), Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Ken Sema (knee), Kwadwo Baah (ankle)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vlasic (knock), Andriy Yarmolenko (knock)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Fernando Marcal (calf) | OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)