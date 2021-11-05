Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for the eleventh matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 11 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with the massive Manchester United vs Manchester City clash headlining, plus West Ham vs Liverpool and Everton vs Tottenham also taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-1 Burnley

Brighton 2-0 Newcastle United

Arsenal 3-0 Watford

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 2-1 Aston Villa

Manchester United 0-1 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves

Everton 1-2 Tottenham

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brentford 1-2 Norwich City

Leeds United 2-1 Leicester City

West Ham 2-2 Liverpool

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, November 5: (+105) Southampton vs Aston Villa (+255). Draw: +245

Saturday, November 6: (+360) Manchester United vs Manchester City (-143). Draw: +290

Saturday, November 6: (-167) Brentford vs Norwich City (+475). Draw: +280

Saturday, November 6: (-400) Chelsea vs Burnley (+1100). Draw: +475

Saturday, November 6: (+145) Crystal Palace vs Wolves (+200). Draw: +210

Saturday, November 6: (-167) Brighton vs Newcastle United (+450). Draw: +290

Sunday, November 7: (-264) Arsenal vs Watford (+700). Draw: +360

Sunday, November 7: (+175) Leeds United vs Leicester City (+145). Draw: +245

Sunday, November 7: (+200) Everton vs Tottenham (+140). Draw: +220

Sunday, November 7: (+350) West Ham vs Liverpool (-143). Draw: +290

