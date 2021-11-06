Daniel Farke fired by Norwich City after first win of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Daniel Farke’s reward for a first win of the Premier League season?

The sack.

Norwich City has fired its manager after 11 matches, and his entire staff is going with him.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Farke twice got the Canaries promoted to the Premier League but may’ve been on the fast track to twice getting them relegated back to the Championship.

But he seemed safe for now after engineering a win at Brentford on Saturday, the first Canaries win 11 outings this season.

Here’s the statement out of Carrow Road:

Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one. “I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status. “All at Norwich City should be forever grateful to Daniel and his staff for the significant role they have played in our journey. They helped deliver two Championship titles, many memorable moments and they all fully bought into our philosophy and what it means to be part of this football club. “Daniel and his staff will always be welcome back here. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work and wish them well for the future. “It’s important that we now look forward. We have 27 league games remaining and a long way to go in the current season. We know we have the ability within our playing squad and staff to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”

Who will replace Daniel Farke at Norwich City?

The market has slim pickings, and the timing combined with Norwich City’s trouble defending leads us to believe this could be a plug-and-play situation for recently removed Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Steve Bruce is also recently out of a job and loves to sit back and defend, while perhaps there’s a surprise in store with Mark Hughes or Javi Gracia?

Otherwise, it’s difficult to imagine any of the bigger names — Lucien Favre, Paulo Fonseca, Ronald Koeman, Andre Villas-Boas, Ernesto Valverde — on the market opting for Carrow Road.

Follow @NicholasMendola