Brentford vs Norwich: The Canaries raced out to an early lead and held on desperately to secure their first Premier League victory over the season, a 2-1 final score, at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

Mathias Normann opened the scoring after just six minutes and Teemu Pukki converted from the penalty just before the half-hour mark to make it 2-0 to the visitors. Rico Henry pulled a goal back as Brentford dominated and threatened an equalizer throughout the second half.

Final score: Brentford 1, Norwich 2

Goal scorers: Brentford (Henry 60′), Norwich (Normann 6′, Pukki 29′ – PK)

Shots: Brentford 19, Norwich 8

Shots on target: Brentford 7, Norwich 5

Possession: Brentford 64%, Norwich 36%

3 things we learned – Brentford vs Norwich final score

1. Norwich slightly improved in first win of season: For 60 45 30 minutes, Norwich look fully competent as a Premier League side, or perhaps Brentford were unbelievably poor and the Canaries couldn’t help but enjoy their best stretch of play all season (and their first lead in 15 Premier League fixtures, dating back to their previous stint in the top flight), because by full-time they looked like the same scared side that scored all of three goals and won two points from their first 10 games.

2. Brentford undone by the simple things: The frustrating thing about both of Norwich’s goals is that they were easily avoidable from Brentford’s perspective. Normann had all the time in the world to collect the ball, dribble one way and then back the other before shooting (still without anyone closing him down); all Pukki did to win the penalty was get lost between two center backs and run into acres of space. It’s understandable given the injuries to key starters, goalkeeper David Raya and center back Kristoffer Ajer, but neither player is expected back anytime soon.

3. Even when they win…: … Norwich look like a relegation-destined side. But, that’s life in the Premier League.

Man of the Match: Ben Gibson – Brentford are crafty masterminds when it comes to attacking set pieces, but the Bees threatened very little in the air on Saturday, thanks in large part to Gibson’s 11 clearances.

Mathias Normann slots home the opener for Norwich (goal video)

Brentford’s pressure on the ball inside 25 yards from goal was shocking on Normann’s 6th-minute opener. With the time and space he had, he should be scoring (above video).

Teemu Pukki wins the penalty, converts it too (goal video)

Pukki was side-swiped by the last defender just as he looked to get a shot away — a clear foul and a penalty for the Canaries, of which Pukki himself made easy work.

Rico Henry pokes home Saman Ghoddos’ cross for 2-0 (goal video)

Not a single player in a yellow shirt wanted anything to do with this cross from Saman Ghoddos. Credit to Henry for knowing what was coming after the finish, and going for it anyway.

