Imagine what Brighton and Hove Albion could be with better finishing.

Imagine what Newcastle United could be with a better tactical plan.

Isaac Hayden’s second-half goal gave Newcastle United a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion as new boss Eddie Howe watched from the stands, the hosts leaving the game in the balance thanks to a wasteful first-half at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton finished with 10 men when and Lewis Dunk in goal when Robert Sanchez took a red card that probably saved his team a point, taking down Callum Wilson with an open cage in front of the Newcastle striker.

And the fact of the matter is that the dominant Seagulls might’ve been kept off the score sheet if not for a controversial penalty awarded by VAR after Leandro Trossard, who’d score from the spot, was initially ruled to have fallen without a foul inside the 18.

Winless Newcastle’s fifth draw of the year keeps them in 19th through 11 matches, while Brighton moves into sixth with 17 points. Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester City, and Tottenham or Everton could pass the Seagulls by the end of the weekend.

Brighton vs Newcastle final score, stats

Final score: Brighton 1, Newcastle United 1

Scorers: Trossard (pen 24′), Hayden (66′)

Red card: Sanchez (90’+2)

Shot attempts: Brighton, 14-6

Shots on goal: Brighton, 5-1

Possession: Brighton, 66%

Three things we learned from Brighton vs Newcastle

1. Brighton is a finishing center forward away from genuine European potential: Graham Potter’s Seagulls had two-thirds of the ball and all of the first-half danger but only a cringeworthy penalty to show for it. Unfortunately, that’s down to personnel and you wonder if even Glenn Murray would be enough to deliver a 15-goal season. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard are good, if not excellent second- and third-choice scorers, but the Seagulls having a center forward finisher like Odsonne Edouard, Danny Ings, or Teemu Pukki has this done-and-dusted by halftime. Instead, they finished with Lewis Dunk in goal against a winless team.

2. Magpies talent needs guidance: New Newcastle boss Eddie Howe may be tempted to look to the players he knows on the Magpies roster to get the out of the basement, but the team continues to operate as a whole that is less than the sum of its parts. Teams have figured out that if they isolate Allan Saint-Maximin and charge Matt Ritchie and Jacob Murphy to keep them from flying forward, the match is essentially theirs to be taken until Newcastle finds a box-to-box midfielder. Surely Howe will have different ideas than interim boss Graeme Jones, a boyhood Newcastle supporter who more or less just followed the Steve Bruce playbook with a bit more training.

3. David Coote and VAR have a weird day: At first glance, the Ciaran Clark “foul” on Leandro Trossard would be one of those, “If it’s called or not, either way it won’t be overturned.” The Premier League had said it was going to take into account the role of the fouled player, and Trossard surely aided the noise enough that referee David Coote initially did not call a foul. If it takes as long as it did for VAR to send Coote to the monitor, surely we’re not talking about anything clear and obvious, are we? Then Callum Wilson looked set to win it for the Magpies in stoppage when he skipped past Robert Sanchez, but Coote somehow thought Wilson would dive rather than roll the ball into an empty net. VAR worked in this case, Sanchez was sent off, and Newcastle had a chance to win it up a man.

Man of the Match: Isaac Hayden

Newcastle was under siege most of the day and the unheralded midfielder made five tackles and pretty much managed the middle of the park as a rusty Jonjo Shelvey struggled there. The goal was huge for Newcastle, and Howe will find use for Hayden — maybe even as a back — as he looks to get Newcastle to the January transfer window.

Brighton vs Newcastle recap

Ciaran Clark’s takedown of Leandro Trossard, who was fouled and made the most of it, was first waved off by referee David Coote only for VAR to ask Coote to have another look.

The penalty was given, and Trossard beat Karl Darlow cleanly for 1-0 in the 24th minute.

Brighton couldn’t build on the lead and the match went to the hour mark with the same score despite decent chances falling or being provided for Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Alexis Mac Allister, and Trossard.

So, of course, Newcastle scored the next goal. Ritchie’s searching cross from the left was nodded back into the mix by Ciaran Clark, and Hayden was in the right spot to slash home for 1-1.

Should the Magpies have been sent to the spot late? Double jeopardy meant Sanchez couldn’t be both sent off and Newcastle given a penalty on the edge of stoppage time, but the red card was chosen and Brighton only had to manage a few minutes down a man.

