Chelsea vs Burnley final score: 3 things we learned as Blues let lead slip

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Matej Vydra’s late goal delivered a classic smash-and-grab for Burnley in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Kai Havertz had put Chelsea ahead and the hosts kept 70 percent of the ball and out-attempted the Clarets by 20.

[ MORE: Solskjaer reaction | Guardiola, Foden reaction ]

Chelsea’s table lead over Man City will be three heading into the international break, and Liverpool can move one point back with a win over West Ham on Sunday.

Burnley’s eighth point keeps them 18th, two points behind a trio of teams.

Chelsea vs Burnley final score, stats

Final score: Chelsea 1, Burnley 1

Scorers: Havertz (33′), Vydra (79′)

Shot attempts: Chelsea, 25-5

Shots on goal: Chelsea, 4-2

Possession: Chelsea, 70%

Three things we learned from Chelsea vs Burnley

1. Chelsea’s forwards need the international break: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech have shouldered the burden of injuries to Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and even Mason Mount, and boy did the first two names on this list looking to be digging deep to get through this one. Hudson-Odoi had five key passes and Havertz scored the goal. It’s no surprise that Hudson-Odoi turned down an England U-21 call when not named to the senior team: More than half of his season haul for minutes have come across five matches since Oct. 20.

2. Burnley keeps scrapping: The Blues were low on fuel as Burnley battled to find an equalizer, and quiet longball assassin Ashley Westwood’s back post delivered of a loose ball to Jay Rodriguez was perfect. “J-Rod” headed back across goal and Vydra tapped in for an equalizer that forced Thomas Tuchel to introduce attacking subs for a grandstand finish.

3. Pulisic Watch: The American made his second appearance in a few days when he entered along with Mason Mount for the final half-dozen minutes plus stoppage time. Pulisic had a tamed shot saved by Pope and then had a key pass inside the 18 moments later. Maybe this move needed to come sooner. He’d then win a free kick and yellow card to Josh Brownhill on the edge of stoppage time.

Man of the Match: Reece James

Hudson-Odoi could fit here, too, but James’ very rich run-of-form deserves a nod. His service has been incrdible and he’s picked up two solid goals over the past few outings as well.

Chelsea vs Burnley recap

Burnley keeper Nick Pope made a solid low save on Callum Hudson-Odoi in the first five minutes, the Blues on the front foot early at the Bridge.

Soon it was Reece James near the same spot, Charlie Taylor’s sliding intervention limiting the damage to a corner kick.

But Chelsea went ahead through Havertz and it didn’t feel like there would be much in it for Burnley until Sean Dyche’s men surged forward for one maybe two attacking spells.

And it paid off when Westwood’s service was put home within two combined touches of Rodriguez and Vydra.

The subs came a bit too late for Chelsea, as Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount injected life and danger but only had six minutes plus stoppage to save things.

Follow @NicholasMendola