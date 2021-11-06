Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Patrick Vieira will look to keep the good times rolling when the Eagles host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 11 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Since replacing Roy Hodgson in the summer, all Vieira has done is take charge of a side presently undergoing a massive generational changeover, and guide them to a start of 12 points from 10 games (2W-6D-2L), including a surprising victory away to defending Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend. By comparison, taking care of Wolves at home would appear to be a stroll in the park.

Not so, though, as Bruno Lage’s side is riding a five-game unbeaten run (same as Crystal Palace, but Wolves have four wins compared to the Eagles’ one) as they sit 7th in the Premier League table ahead of matchweek 11. After losing four of their opening five Premier League games by a combined margin of 5-0, things have been night-and-day different. Fittingly, it all started with Raul Jimenez’s first goal since returning from a fractured skull in the 1-0 victory away to Southampton. After Jimenez was lost for the season last year, Wolves slumped to a 13th-place finish after going top-seven each of their first two seasons back in the top flight. Now, Jimenez is back amongst the goals, and Wolves are sitting in 7th.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Wolves this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Fernando Marcal (calf), Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

Crystal Palace (+145) | Wolves (+200) | Draw (+210)

Prediction – Crystal Palace vs Wolves

“Actually, that was the best game of Premier League football we’ll see all weekend.” It’ll be end-to-end, all-action, non-stop stuff for 90 minutes. The respective playing styles go together perfectly to treat the world to a fantastic affair well under the radar. Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

