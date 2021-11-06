Crystal Palace vs Wolves final score: Eagles soar past Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Wolves was a routine win for the Eagles, as they continue to soar up the Premier League table.

Just like in their win at Manchester City last weekend, Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher were on target for Palace as they were more dangerous throughout at a raucous Selhurst Park.

Wolves had very few chances and Bruno Lage can have no complaints after Patrick Vieira’s side ran out comfortable winners.

With the win Palace move on to 15 points for the season, as they sit one place and one point below Wolves in the table.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves final score, stats

Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves

Goals scored: Zaha 61′, Gallagher 78′

Shots: Crystal Palace 13, Wolves 4

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 6, Wolves 2

Possession: Crystal Palace 60, Wolves 40

Three things we learned from Crystal Palace vs Wolves

1. Vieira’s Eagles dominating games: They still have their counter-attacking threat, but Palace are so much more than that under Vieira. They controlled the tempo of this game, just like they have done in most games this season, and the draw specialists have now found a cutting edge. Palace can stun the big boys on the counter like they did at Man City last week and they can now dominate the ball against teams around them like they did against Wolves. This is a very exciting Palace side and Vieira is proving a lot of people wrong.

2. Clunky Wolves will be okay: This was an off day for Wolves. Nothing more. Nothing less. They had a few half chances but didn’t really get going and perhaps playing on Monday against Everton, especially as well as they did in the first half with incredible energy levels, took it out of them. Bruno Lage’s side won’t be in a relegation scrap but this was a bit of a reality check.

3. Benteke, Edouard help set tone: Neither of Palace’s strikers scored but they caused problems throughout. They worked hard, pinned Wolves in and that allowed Zaha and Gallagher to join them in attack. Palace were rewarded for an attack-minded lineup and after a solid start to the season they are now taking more risks.

Man of the Match: Conor Gallagher – Another goal and a fine display in the second half. Drove Palace on from midfield. What a player the Chelsea loanee is becoming.

Palace started well as Odsonne Edouard had a low shot on goal that Jose Sa spilled, then Conor Gallagher caught him on the rebound. After Sa received treatment, he carried on.

Both teams threatened in the first half but a tight, tense clash saw some great defending and last-ditch tackles take center stage.

Edouard nodded a set piece over at one end and Raul Jimenez had a tame effort on target at the other as Palace looked the more likely to break the deadlock.

Christian Benteke went close in the second half as a corner swung in but he headed straight at Sa.

Wilfried Zaha then thought he had put Palace 1-0 up after a lovely pass from James McArthur, but the offside flag went up. However, VAR checked the goal and the decision was overturned as Palace took the lead and Selhurst Park went wild.

Soon after Wolves thought they were handed a lifeline as Joel Ward fouled Rayan Ait-Nouri right on the edge of the box and a penalty kick was given but after VAR checked the decision, a free kick was given as the foul was committed just outside the box.

A goalmouth scramble ensued from the resulting free kick, then at the other end Sa denied Edouard as Palace pushed to wrap up the win.

Gallagher did wrap up the win as he surged towards goal and his shot took a huge deflection and wrong-footed Sa to make it 2-0.

Late on Zaha and Benteke got in the way of one another as Palace looked to add more goals, but in the end the Eagles won comfortably.

