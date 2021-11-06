Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Manchester City player ratings were almost as easy to dish out as it was for Pep Guardiola’s men to dismantle the Red Devils.

Eric Bailly’s early own goal set Man City on their way, while Bernardo Silva sealed the win right on half time. City were in control from start to finish, as the issues Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to solve at Manchester United were ruthlessly exposed.

Check out the Manchester United – Manchester City player ratings in full below, as we dish out marks out of 10 and analysis on each player who took part in the Manchester Derby.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 7 – Brilliant stops to deny Gabriel Jesus, Kevin de Bruyne and Joao Cancelo, but then failed to deny Bernardo Silva right on half time.

Eric Bailly: 3 – Awful own goal early on. Shaky positioning. Hooked off at half time.

Victor Lindelof: 5 – Almost scored an own goal and all over the place positionally in a back five. Looked better in second half when United went to a back four.

Harry Maguire: 5 – Did his best to hold things together and put a header wide early on. Could he have done better on the Silva goal? Probably.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 4.5 – Ripped apart by Foden in the first half. Caught out of position as a wing-back. Looked more comfortable at right back.

Fred: 6 – Worked hard. Couldn’t get on the ball much.

Bruno Fernandes: 5 – Some poor giveaways and hardly involved in the run of play.

Scott McTominay: 6 – Worked his socks off, as usual, but couldn’t get on the ball.

Luke Shaw: 4 – Another really poor display. Totally switched off at crucial moment for Silva’s goal. His form has dipped massively. Injured and taken off.

Mason Greenwood: 5 – One shot from distance but that was it. Subbed off.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 – Sublime volley that Ederson saved well. Starved of service. Missed Cavani up there with him.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho (46′ on for Bailly): 5 – Had a couple of dribbles. That was it.

Marcus Rashford (67′ on for Greenwood): 5 – Could hardly impact the game.

Alex Telles (73′ on for Shaw): 5 – Got his tackle on Jesus in the box just right. Couldn’t get forward.

Donny van de Beek (80′ on for Fred): 5 – Got ironic cheers when he was brought on. Barely touched the ball.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 7 – Made one good stop from Cristiano Ronaldo’s volley. Didn’t have much else to do.

Kyle Walker: 7 – Whipped in a great cross just before the first goal. Solid defensively and a threat in attack. Solid.

John Stones: 7 – Hardly troubled. Calm on the ball.

Ruben Dias: 7 – See above. Did well to put Maguire off on an early header.

Joao Cancelo: 8.5 – Fantastic display. Whipped in a great cross for both of City’s goals. Such a versatile, underrated full back. Perfect for the Guardiola system.

Ilkay Gundogan: 7 – Not his best display on the ball, but kept things ticking over.

Rodri: 7 – Solid as ever. Held things together masterfully in midfield.

Bernardo Silva: 8 – His fine season continues. Squeezed home a goal right on half time to essentially seal the win. Buzzed around everywhere. A genius. Works so hard.

Gabriel Jesus: 6 – Worked hard defensively, but should have scored early and rushed a few passes out wide on the right.

Kevin de Bruyne: 7 – Denied by De Gea and shanked another effort wide. Didn’t run the game, but working his way back to his best. Comfortable outing.

Phil Foden: 8 – Gave Wan-Bissaka a tough time throughout as he cut in off the left. Hit the post late on when clean through. Classy.

Substitutes

None

