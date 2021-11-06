Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester derby bragging rights are on the line as Manchester City visits Manchester United on Wednesday and top four positioning is at stake for the historic clubs (start time 8:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ).

An extra day off and home cooking are not enough to install Manchester United as the favorites, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to outfox Pep Guardiola at Old Trafford.

Man City’s slipped five points off the Premier League title pace and sits third with 20 points after a loss to Crystal Palace.

United is three points back of its City rivals, and taking even one point from Saturday to give the Red Devils five of nine available points from Tottenham, Atalanta, and Man City would trigger sighs of relief from Solskjaer and his supporters.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Man City.

Live analysis on Manchester United vs Manchester City! – By Joe Prince-Wright

SAVE! What a stop from David de Gea. A loose ball falls to Gabriel Jesus but DDG tips it over. Shambolic Man United defending before that to let Phil Foden in, as Kevin de Bruyne’s shot was blocked initially.

SAVE! What a brilliant volley from Cristiano Ronaldo and Ederson saves, then Mason Greenwood couldn’t react to finish the rebound. Much better from Manchester United. Superb technique from Ronaldo with the ball behind him. Take a look at this. Great stuff all round.

United have steadied the ship a little, but City look in control.

GOALLLLL! Eric Bailly scores an own goal and Man City lead at Man United. Kyle Walker’s first cross almost finished by Ilkay Gundogan. United half clear, but then Joao Cancelo’s cross is knocked into his own net by Bailly. Erratic defending from United and City lead. This should open the game up nicely.

🔵🔥👏 Two fantastic crosses from Manchester City. Almost scored on the first. Eric Bailly puts the second into his own net. Manchester United's defensive struggles continue. Do they change their gameplan now?#MUFC 0-1 #MCFC #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/j15IBVZZqa — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 6, 2021

WIDE! Luke Shaw’s free kick from the left finds Harry Maguire in the box but he heads wide. Ruben Dias did just enough to put him off. City have had a lot of the ball, but United look dangerous.

KICK OFF: We are off at Old Trafford. Gabriel Jesus is starting on the right. Looks like Bernardo Silva is in the false nine.

Morning all! The 186th Manchester Derby is here

What a way to start the weekend. Manchester Derby. Red. Blue. Rivals colliding. Does it get much better than this? Probably not.

Anyway, the atmosphere is building at Old Trafford and kick off is just around the corner with tension building in Manchester, England.

Fun fact: the tension is building in Manchester, New Hampshire too.

Whichever team wins, City Hall will be lit up in their colors and the locals are fired up. We spent time there earlier this week and Manchester, NH is split down the middle too. Red or Blue?

All eyes will be on the Manchester Derby in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday morning. The New England town is ready to become blue or red: https://t.co/N3YJMnX9h9 pic.twitter.com/52tCCXEj0w — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 5, 2021

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Was Raphael Varane rushed back too soon from his injury? The star center back lasted less than a match-and-a-half and will be out for another month after picking up an injury against Atalanta. Paul Pogba remains suspended with a red card but Victor Lindelof starts after battling back to fitness. Mason Greenwood starts up top with Cristiano Ronaldo, as Edinson Cavani misses out.

🚨 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🚨 Introducing the Reds line-up for the Manchester derby ✊#MUFC | #MUNMCI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2021

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Aymeric Laporte will be out through red card suspension, while long-term injuries are keeping Ferran Torres and Liam Delap from being available for selection. Benjamin Mendy remains suspended. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez drop out, with Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne coming in.

Your derby day line-up! 🔵🔴 XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/OmTbxgVcUq — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 6, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United (+350) | Man City (-143) | Draw (+290)

Prediction

Derbies are notoriously difficult to predict but the absences of Pogba and Varane ask more of United than any missing City player. Kevin De Bruyne is due to break out and something tells us Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling will have something to say in this one. Manchester United 1-3 Man City.

How to watch Manchester United vs Man City live, stream and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

