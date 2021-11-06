Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will fight for Manchester United ‘as long as I’m here’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sounds exhausted with the current state of Manchester United after his Red Devils fell 2-0 to Man City at Old Trafford, giving them a combined a 7-0 score line in consecutive home defeats to their biggest rivals.

“Since the last game we played here [the 5-0 loss to Liverpool], it’s been a very difficult period,” Solskjaer said. “We’ve gone away from what we used to be. We went to Tottenham, won 3-0 with a different system. We got a result at Atalanta with a different system. But systems or style, we need to be on the front foot more. I can’t look at myself and say this is the way I want Man United to play.”

Right now he’d probably settle for them playing in a consistent manner. The win over Tottenham caused a managerial change in North London and the Atalanta draw was far from convincing as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes helped rescue a point in Bergamo.

So now, after not really having a realistic shout at home to Man City, Solskjaer was asked if he feels like he’s on borrowed time. He quickly rejected the notion.

“I’ve had good communication all the time with the club that’s very up front and honest,” Solskjaer said. “I work for Man United and I want the best for Man United. As long as I’m here, I want to go back to what we started to look like.”

