Manchester City all but officially removed Manchester United from the Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday, making it look easier than ever before against their local rivals…

Below is live reaction from Old Trafford following Manchester United vs Manchester City, as the defending champions calmly and coolly flexed their muscles once again…

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, on another strong showing and result at Old Trafford…

“Here at Old Trafford, always a good performance in general since we are together, We have won many times, much more than at any other stadium. Solid performance, good game and deserved victory. Three more points.”

Pep Guardiola, on Phil Foden’s assertion that Manchester City played “the game of [their] lives today”…

“More to come — he is so young. We play more games of our life. The City Blues, we know how important it is.”

Pep Guardiola, on whether or not his side needs to score more goals…

“It is OK. I am so demanding, we are so demanding for ourselves but I am very pleased. This is the game we needed. They are so dangerous. That is why we had a game with a lot of control. If you let them run at Old Trafford it is a little bit like Anfield. They are built for that. “We played the game we needed today. You have to play quick, to move the ball and do the touches every player need but also try to put the ball in the pocket. The game was 2-0 and everything was comfortable. I felt didn’t need to change. “Three games now 27 left. We dropped points at home. Right now Chelsea are unstoppable. We know we cannot drop much points to be close to them but against the big six we performed well. The most important is we came to Old Trafford and can say these guys played good. This is what I am happy the most after six years here. We tried to play our game.”

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, on the quality of the performance and result…

“I feel we had the game of our lives today — everything just went right, a lot of possession, a lot of chances and we dominated from start to finish.”

Phil Foden, on what went right tactically for Manchester City…

“Possession, picking the right times and when to hurt them. Really pleased.

“We knew we could exploit the space in behind and we picked the right times to do it. My teammates found me a few times in behind and on another day I could have finished the chances.”

Phil Foden, on heading into the international break on the highest of highs…

“We got in at half time and said we had to keep up the possession game and I thought we did that really well. Massive confidence going into the international break — important to get the win before that. Delighted.”

