Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea ‘forgets the goals we deserve’ in Burnley draw

Thomas Tuchel was left scratching his head after dominant Chelsea only found one goal at home to Burnley and saw a late equalizer give the Clarets a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea had 70% possession and took 20 more shots than the Clarets, but an inability to add to Kai Havertz’s opener left the Blues with only a point thanks to Matej Vydra’s goal off the bench.

“It can only happen in football,” Tuchel said. “A team can steal a point if the other team forgets to score the goals they deserve.”

Tuchel said if Chelsea played Burnley 100 times, they’d win 99 of them with the performance they brought to London on Saturday.

And he said that don’t look further than funny bounces and luck when looking to assign blame.

“You have the opponent where you want to have them,” Tuchel said. “You create so many chances. We let them believe it was possible to steal a point by pure luck and that’s what happened. … This is not the first game like this and won’t be the last.”

Chelsea will hope to come back from the international break with better form fueled in part by better health. Christian Pulisic made a cameo off the bench and the club is also waiting on Timo Werner, Mateo Kovacic, and Romelu Lukaku.

