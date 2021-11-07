Antonio Conte went through the full range of emotions as Tottenham drew at Everton in a brutal battle on his return to the Premier League.

Welcome back, Antonio.

Conte branded the draw at Everton ‘a tough game for both teams’ but for Spurs it is ‘a result that is good because we needed a point to start’ as he praised the spirit of his players after a tight battle.

The Italian coached added that Spurs need to stay close to the top four and close that gap in the coming weeks, as his main aim is getting his team to understand his tactical vision.

Speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports after the draw at Goodison, Antonio Conte looked relieved that his side grabbed a point ahead of the international break.

Conte admits draw a fair result

“I think in the end the result was right. I am happy for the draw because we have to start right,” Conte said. “I started to work with my players only on Wednesday and we played two games of vital importance… To play against Everton, Goodison Park is not a good place for the opponent.

“I have seen some situations that we tried from the tactical aspect but the important thing I saw in this game was that the players wanted to fight, wanted to say ‘okay, we are alright, we want to be competitive and a problem for the opponent.’ This is the best news I am bringing outside of Goodison Park.”

Conte and Spurs will feel a little lucky to have escaped Goodison with a point.

Despite Giovani Lo Celso rattling the post with a late strike, Everton had a penalty award overturned after a VAR review and were more dangerous throughout.

Tottenham have now failed to have a shot on target in back-to-back Premier League games and getting his team to understand his tactics when they have the ball is now the next big challenge.

Spurs already carrying out Conte’s plans

Overall, though, Antonio Conte was happy that his Spurs side are willing to dig deep and

“I am happy because today I have already seen some tactical situations, the right spirit and because also we worked a lot with video,” Conte said. “The game against Vitesse was important for my players to understand what I want.

“For sure, we made mistakes but I know that we know we needed to work, to memorize situations with the ball, to understand very well when is the right time to go, to press, to break the defensive line. For this reason I must be satisfied with all of the performances from my players. Usually I am not happy with a draw but I understand that I must have patience. The work is the only medicine for us.”

That last line is key.

Conte will now lose a lot of his players over the international break, but he will be busy putting plans in place for their upcoming games and getting his message across as much as he can, as soon as he can.

Tottenham have Leeds, Burnley, Brentford, Norwich and Brighton in their next five games and Conte knows that Spurs have to win at least four of those to put themselves in the top four hunt but the time the festive season rolls around.

His team are willing to fight, but let’s see if they can carry out his tactical plan. That will be the hard bit.

