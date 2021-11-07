Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dean Smith is out as Aston Villa boss as their poor start to the season has cost the lifelong Villa fan his job.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Aston Villa have lost five-straight Premier League games and Smith was under pressure after spending big in the summer following the departure of captain and talisman Jack Grealish to Manchester City for $134 million.

Smith had been in charge at Villa for just over three years as he got them promoted from the Championship via the playoffs in his first season in charge and then stabilized them in the Premier League over the last two seasons, as well as reaching a League Cup final.

However, after a poor second half of last season and a slow start to this campaign, Villa have been ruthless to remove Smith. He becomes the fifth Premier League manager to lose his job this season and we are just 11 games into the campaign.

Villa say ‘the process of replacing Dean will now begin and the club will update supporters in due course.’

Here is more from the Aston Villa statement:

CEO Christian Purslow said: “When Dean joined us in October 2018 our team was really struggling in The Championship. He immediately transformed the atmosphere and performances and achieved the ultimate success of leading Villa back to the Premier League within the same season – a rare feat.

Thank you for the memories, Dean. pic.twitter.com/PfcSpncqHh — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 7, 2021

“He then secured our place in the Premier League after a tough campaign and took us to a Cup Final at Wembley.

“However, after a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for. For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.

“The Board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time. Everyone knows how much Aston Villa means to Dean and his family. He has represented the Club with distinction and dignity – universally liked and respected by everybody associated with Aston Villa – our staff, players and supporters alike. We wish him the very best.”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports