Everton vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte will look to make a winning start in his return to the Premier League, when Spurs visit Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

EVERTON vs TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

Conte began his Tottenham tenure with a nervy 3-2 victory over Dutch side Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, but Sunday’s trip to Merseyside will see the stakes rise considerably. With uncertainty over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United still ongoing — despite their 3-0 victory over Tottenham last weekend — 4th place is up for grabs between as many as five clubs, including Tottenham. First things first, Conte must begin to massage and restore the confidence of a broken squad with a series of improved performances and the results to match.

Everton are perhaps the perfect cure to what ails Tottenham right now, with three straight defeats and winless in four Premier League outings, life under Rafa Benitez is off to a rocky start. Given his lengthy ties to Liverpool, Toffees fans won’t be overly patient with Benitez if the results don’t turn around quickly. Injuries played a role in the October swoon, and three key starters are set to remain out for the game on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Tottenham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Yerry Mina (thigh), Andre Gomes (calf)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Bryan Gil (hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)

Our line-up for this afternoon's game against Everton! 👊 pic.twitter.com/x0yiojYiov — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 7, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (+200) | Tottenham (+140) | Draw (+220)

Prediction – Everton vs Tottenham

Based on their defending against Vitesse, one might expect Tottenham to concede multiple goals to Everton as well, and one would be correct. That could spell trouble for Spurs, except for the fact Everton’s defense has actually been more porous. It could be goals galore at Goodison. Everton 2-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

