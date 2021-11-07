Jurgen Klopp is perplexed at two decisions that did not go Liverpool’s way in a 3-2 loss at West Ham United on Sunday that leaves the visitors behind their London hosts on the Premier League table.

Klopp can’t understand why Angelo Ogbonna wasn’t whistled for a foul for leaping with his arms raised in front of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, whose punch attempt saw the ball go off his arm and into the goal.

And the Reds manager is also upset that Aaron Cresswell stayed in the game after the Irons back’s missed clearing bid saw his foot go off the top of the ball and into the leg of Jordan Henderson.

“Key moments, the goals, it’s clear but some situations they can go another way,” Klopp said. “The first is a foul on the goalie. I don’t know what players have to do for a foul to go against the goalie. How can Alisson go for the ball when his arm is there? It makes no sense.

“Ogbonna, how can that happen? I just don’t know. If it’s not clear and obvious, I don’t know. Cresswell, for me, that’s a reckless challenge. When he touched the ball before, this cannot happen, you have to control your body. Two situations that were influential in the game but in the end West Ham fought for the three points and aren’t responsible for the refs.”

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk had a good view of the play from the back post and, as a big man who makes a living getting in keeper’s faces on set pieces, would’ve liked to see a card but wasn’t as committed to the idea as his manager.

“The first goal counts,” I saw the whole time, Alisson was being man-marked. With the rules, no one knows what is allowed. It could have been a foul.”

It wasn’t, and Liverpool allowed two more goals to behind 3-1. They still nearly tied the game late but Sadio Mane couldn’t head Trent Alexander-Arnold’s searching free kick on target.

The video is above, so what do you say neutrals: Should the goal have stood?

