Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City’s Premier League stumbles continued with a 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Foxes have one win, two draws, and a loss in the four Premier League matches that followed Europa League outings, this draw coming three days after a home split with Spartak Moscow at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes scored a marvelous equalizer in the draw, which moves Leicester into 12th with 15 points, two back of sixth and at least five behind fourth.

Leeds’ goal came from Raphinha, but the hosts are just three points ahead of the bottom three through 11 matches.

Leeds vs Leicester City final score, stats

Final score: Leeds 1, Leicester City 1

Scorers: Raphinha (26′), Barnes (28′)

Shot attempts: Leeds, 18-9

Shots on goal: Leeds, 5-3

Possession: Leeds, 56%

Three things we learned from Leeds vs Leicester City

1. Bielsa will rue lack of finish (again): This isn’t a game 30-plus weeks into the season where a discussion can be had about Marcelo Bielsa’s demands weighing on a team. Bielsa’s Leeds just let him down, as Jack Harrison was among those shaking their heads as moments that could and probably should be goals for the hosts. Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel is pretty darn good, but this match should’ve absolutely been a win for a Leeds side that completed almost as any passes (324) as the visitors attempted at Elland Road (353).

2. Barnes stunner a rare moment for weary Foxes: Harvey Barnes powerful curler into the upper 90 from the left of the box recalled so many Jack Grealish goals we’ve seen over the years. And that’s awesome on the eyes, but Leicester was limited to counter attacks, for the most part, and had a second-half winner taken off the board by VAR as Ademola Lookman was offside when he tapped Jamie Vardy’s headed pass across the line with under a half-hour to play. Leicester grew into the game but was mostly dominated by a Leeds team that really could’ve been ahead on a number of occasions.

3. Soumare, Ndidi midfield shows promise: If there were players besides Schmeichel and Barnes who made Leeds think, their identities were in the midfield. Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare were very good together, and Soumare won 12-of-13 duels with five tackles and two key passes, while Ndidi had five tackles, seven clearances, and two interceptions.

Man of the Match: Kasper Schmeichel

Barnes, Raphinha, and Daniel James were bright, but we’ll go for the the newly-turned 35-year-old Danish goalkeeper rather than choose between Ndidi and Soumare. Total cop out, we’ll admit it.

Follow @NicholasMendola